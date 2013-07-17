UPDATE 1-Oil falls on lower China growth targets, doubts on Russian output curbs
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
MEXICO CITY, July 17 Mexican bank Grupo Banorte has hailed the results of its follow-on offering, that helped it raise around $2.18 billion.
Banorte, which offered just over 389 million shares, received 71.50 pesos per share. The money will be used to help boost its capital position and pay for recent acquisitions of an insurance and pension business.
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.