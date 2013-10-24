BRIEF-Transalta Renewables qtrly EPS attributable to common shareholders $0.12
* Transalta renewables reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides outlook for 2017
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, on Thursday said its third-quarter profit rose 27 percent, as it underwrote more loans and increased assets under management.
The bank's quarterly profit rose to 3.526 billion pesos ($268 million) from 2.78 billion pesos reported in the same period a year earlier.
Banorte's total loan book grew 6 percent from a year earlier to 414 billion pesos as it made more home, commercial and payday loans.
* Transalta renewables reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides outlook for 2017
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update