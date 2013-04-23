* Profit rises 27 percent to 3.14 billion pesos
* Loan portfolio up 12 percent to 404.6 billion pesos
* Bad loans rise to 2.1 percent
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's fourth-largest
bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, on Tuesday said it
posted a 27 percent increase in first-quarter profit.
The bank's profit climbed to 3.14 billion pesos ($255
million) in the January to March period, according to a press
release that did not give comparative figures for last year.
Banorte, the largest Mexican-owned financial
institution, said its loan portfolio increased 12 percent to
nearly 404.6 billion pesos.
Non-performing loans rose to 2.1 percent, up 0.3 percentage
points from the first quarter last year.
Banorte late last year bought a local pension fund owned by
Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) in a deal
valued at $1.6 billion. The acquired fund was included in the
first-quarter results.