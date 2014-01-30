MEXICO CITY Jan 30 Mexico's fourth-largest bank
by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, said on Thursday that its
fourth-quarter profit rose 20 percent as it got a boost from its
expanded pension fund business.
The bank's quarterly profit rose to 3.622 billion pesos
($277 million).
Banorte's total loan book increased 6 percent
from a year earlier to 425 billion pesos, as it made more
consumer loans.
Still, the bank's non performing loans increased sharply to
13.7 billion pesos and it put more money aside to offset bad
loans made to Mexico's biggest homebuilders.
Mexico's homebuilders are trying to restructure after poor
sales left them unable to make payments on their heavy debts.