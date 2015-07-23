MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of 4.003 billion pesos ($255 million), a 3 percent increase over the first quarter.

The bank, Mexico's fourth largest by assets, did not offer a comparison with the same period last year in its initial press release.

Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, expanded 12 percent to $486.017 billion pesos.

Its share price on Mexico's bourse fell 0.17 percent to 85.82 pesos prior to the earnings report.

($1 = 15.695 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Noe Torres and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bernard Orr)