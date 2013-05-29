MEXICO CITY May 29 Tropical Storm Barbara became a hurricane in the Pacific as it neared Mexico's southern coast and forged a course towards the country's biggest oil refinery, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday,

The center reported that the hurricane was 65 miles east-southeast of the port of Salina Cruz in southern Oaxaca state. Winds were blowing at a maximum 75 miles per hour. State oil company Pemex said earlier on Wednesday that its refinery was operating normally. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Anahi Rama; Editing by Simon Gardner and Gerald E. McCormick)