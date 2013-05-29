By Jose Cortes
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico May 29 Hurricane
Barbara hit Mexico's southern Pacific coast on Wednesday,
flooding roads, toppling trees and killing two men as it pounded
the area with heavy rain near the country's biggest oil
refinery.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the hurricane was 80
miles (130 km) east of the port of Salina Cruz in Oaxaca state.
Winds were blowing at a maximum 75 miles per hour (120 kph).
The hurricane was churning north-northeast at around 9 mph
(14 kph) and should start to weaken quickly Wednesday night.
"We are seeing very, very strong winds and intense
rainfall," said Manuel Maza, director of emergency services in
Oaxaca. He said power outages also were reported.
Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex said earlier on
Wednesday operations were normal at its biggest refinery, which
as the capacity to process 330,000 barrels per day of crude and
is on the coast in Salina Cruz.
Local emergency services said a 61-year-old U.S. man surfing
off the beach at Salina Cruz had drowned during the storm. A
26-year-old Mexican man was killed as he tried to cross a river.
Ports for small vessels in the area have been closed and
emergency services in Oaxaca said they were starting to evacuate
residents from some areas as a precaution, including the
immediate vicinity of the refinery.
The NHC issued a hurricane warning from Oaxaca's Puerto
Angel to Barra de Tonala, and a tropical storm warning from
Barra de Tonala to Boca de Pijijiapan in Chiapas state.
Between 6 and 10 inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain is expected
over eastern Oaxaca through western Chiapas, along with a storm
surge of 3 to 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) above normal tide levels,
the NHC said.