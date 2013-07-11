MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexican brewers Grupo
Modelo and Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma, a unit of Heineken,
have reached a deal with Mexico's competition watchdog to make
the country's beer market more transparent following a complaint
by a rival, Modelo said in a statement on Thursday.
SABMiller Plc had complained it had been unable to
sell its Miller, Grolsch, Peroni and other brands in Mexico
because retailers have exclusive agreements to sell Modelo or
Heineken beers.
Modelo, which was bought by Brussels-based Anheuser-Busch
InBev SA this year, said its current exclusivity
agreements would be honored, after which it would reduce them
over the next few years.