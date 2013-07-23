MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, one
of the world's largest bread makers by volume, on Tuesday
reported a 4.4 percent higher second-quarter profit as
operational improvements offset pressure from a higher tax rate.
The company's reported a profit of 922.4 million pesos ($71
million), compared with 883.2 million pesos ($68 million) in the
year-earlier quarter.
Bimbo said it paid a higher tax rate over the quarter that
trimmed its net profit.
Revenue for the quarter was flat at 43.46 billion pesos
($3.35 billion). Operating profit rose 20.3 percent to 4.5
billion pesos ($346.7 million), helped by lower sales costs and
general expenses.
Shares in Bimbo closed up 3.33 percent at 41.31 pesos, prior
to the release of its quarterly report.