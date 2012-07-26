* Bimbo cuts 2012 capex to $550 mln from $700 mln

* 2nd qtr profit fell slightly on higher debt costs

* Bimbo shares up 0.29 pct at 31.30

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexico's Grupo Bimbo , the world's largest breadmaker, has cut its planned investment spending this year because of exchange-rate volatility and higher prices for raw materials, executives said.

The company, which had planned about $700 million of capital expenditures this year, has cut that amount to $550 million, executives told analysts on a call on Thursday.

"We are expecting higher raw material costs," said Chief Financial Officer Guillermo Quiroz.

Bimbo has covered its costs for raw materials such as wheat through to the end of the year with hedges, the executives said.

The company's profit has also been hurt by the stronger U.S. dollar, since much of its debt is in dollars while most of its revenue comes from Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

The breadmaker said on Wednesday its second-quarter revenue jumped 43 percent, helped by acquisitions it made last year, but higher debt costs offset the bumper sales and it posted a slightly lower quarterly profit.

Bimbo shares were up 0.29 percent at 31.30 pesos in local market trading. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)