MEXICO CITY, July 22 Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, one
of the world's largest bread makers, on Tuesday reported a sharp
rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a pickup in its core
profit, as well as lower financing costs and a lower effective
tax rate.
The company reported a profit of 1.617 billion
pesos ($125 million) in the quarter, up 73 percent from 937
million pesos a year earlier.
Revenue at Bimbo, whose brands include Thomas' English
Muffins, Entenmann's cakes and Tia Rosa tortillas, rose 5
percent to 45.5 billion pesos, helped by recent acquisitions
including Canada Bread.
The company reported financing costs of 517 million pesos,
compared to 621 million pesos in the year-earlier period. Bimbo
said its effective tax rate fell to 37.3 percent from 42.2
percent in the same quarter a year earlier.
Bimbo shares closed down 0.96 percent at 41.16 on Tuesday,
before the company reported its results.
($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June)
