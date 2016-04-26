MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's Bimbo, among the world's largest bread makers, said on Tuesday its net profit rose 57.6 percent to 1.37 billion pesos ($79.35 billion) in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

In a statement, Bimbo said sales in the January through March period rose 13.2 percent to 56.64 billion pesos ($3.28 billion) due to growth in Mexico and other Latin American markets. ($1 = 17.29 pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)