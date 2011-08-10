* Investors buy $1 billion in 100-year bond from Mexico

* Amid chaotic markets, sale taken as a confidence vote

* Sale could signal hunt for yields in region

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 Mexico reopened its 100-year bond on Wednesday and attracted $1 billion in fresh cash as investors look for high-yield assets while U.S. interest rates are low and amid general market chaos.

Mexico drew strong appetite for its 'century bond' when it first went on the block in October, but the security is still appealing to investors willing to accept even lower yields to hold the security. While Mexico offered a 5.96 percent yield on Wednesday, the security had a 6.1 percent yield 10 months ago.

"Despite recent volatility in international markets, (Mexico) has shown the ability to obtain attractive, long-term financing at low costs and with the participation of a wide range of investors," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Currency and equity markets have been whipsawed in recent days as investors digest news about the European debt crisis, messages from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the health of the global economy.

Traders were impressed with Mexico's pluck, stepping into debt markets with a long-term bond at a time of general turmoil.

"This is a good move by the government, which had been waiting for the right moment to reopen this bond," one trader in Mexico City noted.

(Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Lorena Segura; Editing by Kenneth Barry)