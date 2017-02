(Adds yield, background)

MEXICO CITY, April 18 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday placed 15 billion pesos of a 30-year bond, meeting its offer, at a price of 103.46981 pesos in an auction by a syndicate of banks.

The bonds carry a coupon of 7.75 percent, the finance ministry said in a statement, and was 2.6 times oversubscribed. (Reporting by Lorena Segura; editing by M.D. Golan)