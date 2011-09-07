(Adds yield, background)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexico's central bank said in a statement on Wednesday it had placed 25 billion pesos ($2 billion) of a 20-year bond in a syndicated offer.

The central bank said the bond, with a coupon of 7.75 percent, priced at 106.75904. A source close to the deal at the bank said the yield was 7.11 percent.

Mexico began using sales of bonds by a syndicate of banks last year to entice more foreign investors into its peso-denominated debt and to meet one of the requirements to be listed in a major global bond index run by Citigroup.

Through the syndicated offers Mexico has been able to issue higher volumes of bonds at one time, quickly creating new benchmarks.

Mexico's May 2029 bond, the prior 20-year benchmark, MX20YT=RR fell 1.676 of a point in price to 116.808 on Wednesday, pushing its yield up 15 basis points to 7.02 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Lizbeth Salazar)