NEW YORK, April 10 (IFR) - Mexico reached another milestone
this week when it took advantage of prime borrowing conditions
in Europe to become the first-ever sovereign to sell a
euro-denominated Century bond.
The landmark EUR1.5bn trade was seen as an achievement for
an emerging market country that is now in a unique position of
being the only issuer in the world to have three 100-year bonds
to its name.
A quantitative easing programme that has sent rates on many
European government bonds into negative territory presented a
perfect opportunity for the Latin American borrower, rated
A2/BBB+/BBB+, as investors expressed a willingness to venture up
the maturity curve in search of higher yields.
The announcement of the 100-year bond on Wednesday (through
leads Goldman Sachs and HSBC) soon drew a crowd of European
accounts, which found initial price thoughts of 4.50% hard to
ignore, especially when 30-year German Bunds are trading at
0.63% and even troubled peripheral countries such as Triple B
rated Spain are offering just 2% on long-term bonds.
"The ECB's quantitative easing and the relatively low supply
from EM provided a good backdrop for a transaction like this and
we thought the levels (at which) we could print a centennial in
euros were attractive," said Alejandro Diaz de Leon, Mexico's
deputy under-secretary for public credit.
Nor did the deal go unnoticed among US investors, who
comprised 28% of the final book after demand peaked at around
EUR6.3bn. For them, however, the appeal lay in the comparatively
wide spread differential between the country's 30-year and
100-year bonds.
With Mexico's existing euro-denominated 2045s yielding
around 2.75%, the borrower was in effect offering 145bp to take
further duration risk. That compares with a steepness of around
75bp along the sovereign's US dollar curve, where the 5.75%
2110s and 5.55% 2045s were yielding 5.2% and 4.45%,
respectively.
While bankers said the pricing had to take into account the
extra duration risk for investors, US accounts still saw
considerable value in the trade.
"There was still some value even if you adjust for
duration," said Sean Newman, a US-based senior portfolio manager
at Invesco, who bought bonds. "(Earlier this week) we (were)
also seeing a reprieve in the dollar's strength and that erased
fears there would be erosion in the value of euro debt."
GOING CHEAP?
That the bonds leapt some six points to 101.50 on Thursday
after the deal was priced at 95.322 to yield 4.2% left some
bankers wondering whether it had come cheap, or at least
questioning the logic of raising 100-year money when Mexico had
a 30-year bond readily available to tap at lower rates.
"If you look at the euro swap curve, it is incredibly flat
past 10 years and it is actually inverted between 30 and 50
years, so you are paying a lot for bragging rights," said a
banker away from the deal.
Still, set against the sovereign's other Century offerings,
the bonds' 4% coupon looked low against the 5.75% rate on its
dollar-denominated 2110s or even its more recently issued 5.625%
sterling offering.
"From (Mexico's) perspective this was an opportunity to lock
in quasi-permanent capital," said Neil Slee, head of emerging
market debt syndicate for Goldman Sachs in London. "From a yield
perspective, at 4.2% they priced inside their 30-year US dollar
curve and over 100bp inside their 100-year US dollar and
sterling bonds."
TAP CHAP
Diaz argues that the deal brought additional benefits,
including access to a group of investors that would not
necessarily have been at its disposition if it had sold 30-year
paper.
Aside from a reduction in refinancing risks, the Century
bond also gives the sovereign the option to quickly tap that
part of the curve when appetite for duration is at its height.
"If you stick to 30-year bonds, you don't have the option to
tap under those particular circumstances when those extra-long
instruments (are in demand)," Diaz said.
The sovereign's mantra over the past few years has been
diversification and Mexico's recent forays into the euro market
fit into that strategy.
And unlike with corporates, public credit does not
necessarily swap back to dollars - at least not immediately -
especially at a time when the Mexican peso has in fact been
strengthening against the euro.
Year to-date, the peso has climbed close to 10% against the
euro. That stands in contrast to the 7.45% decline against the
US dollar over the same period.
"Over the last year, our unhedged exposure to the yen and
the euro have worked well and offset the strength in the
dollar," Diaz said.
