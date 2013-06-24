June 24 Mexico's finance ministry said on Monday it plans a syndicated auction of 30-year inflation-linked, stripped Udibonos in the third quarter and is considering a syndicated offer of 5-year fixed-rate bonds.

The ministry also plans to increase the amounts of 182-day and 364-day Cetes paper issued, and reducing the amount of 30-year and 10-year Udibonos auctioned.