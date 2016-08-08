NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - Mexico tightened pricing on a
two-part US dollar bond on Monday, as demand for the deal
swelled close to US$9bn, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign set guidance of Treasuries plus 150bp area on
a tap of its 4.125% January 2026s and 210bp area on a new long
30-year maturing in January 2047, with area at plus or minus
5bp.
That was tight to initial price thoughts of T+165bp area and
T+225bp area respectively.
Proceeds are going to buy back up to all of Mexico's roughly
US$2.67bn of outstanding 5.625% 2017s.
Joint bookrunners BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Credit Suisse are expected to price the bonds later on Monday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)