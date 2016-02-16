(ADDS deal details, quotes)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Feb 16 (IFR) - Mexico launched a 2.5bn
dual-tranche bond on Tuesday as hopes of more monetary easing in
Europe buoyed market sentiment and cleared a path for the Latin
American sovereign.
The deal is the region's first bond sale in either euros or
dollars in over two weeks, after recent bouts of volatility in
the broader markets closed doors to borrowers worldwide.
Despite more complicated market conditions, Mexico was able
to garner a decent size, equaling a 2.5bn dual-tranche bond
sale it completed last February.
Stability in oil prices and comments on Monday from ECB
President Mario Draghi, who said he was prepared to ease
monetary policy further in March, have brought some comfort to
an investor base hurt by recent price swings.
"The new issue market is open," a banker away from the deal
told IFR. "Draghi has helped reinvigorate the expectation of
additional quantitative easing from the ECB."
The sovereign set pricing on a 1.5bn six-year bond at
mid-swaps plus 180bp, the tight end of guidance of 180bp-185bp
and inside initial price thoughts of plus 190bp area.
It also launched a 1bn 15-year at mid-swaps plus 245bp,
tight to guidance of 250bp area and initial talk of 255bp area.
At those levels, the six-year is coming some 20bp over its
curve, according to the banker, who spotted the existing 2021s
and 2023s trading at I-spreads of 138bp and 177bp.
It is a similar story on the 15-year, which at 245bp is
coming around 15-20bp over the curve, where the existing 2029s
had been trading at 214bp.
By going to the euro market, Mexico is continuing its
strategy of diversifying its funding base at a time when market
access and costs are less certain.
Chile, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, did the same in mid-January, when
it issued bonds denominated in dollars and euros. Its 1.25bn
2026 was being quoted on Tuesday at an I-spread of around 98bp.
Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, tapped the euro market in October
for the first time in more than 10 years with a 1.1bn 2026.
That bond was being quoted at an I-spread of 224bp.
Mexico's deal, which is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, was expected to
price later Tuesday through leads Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse and UBS.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)