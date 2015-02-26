LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has begun
marketing two euro-denominated benchmark-sized bonds that will
mature in 2024 and 2045, according to a lead.
The 2024 bond is being offered to investors at mid-swaps
plus 135bp area, while the longer bond is being marketed at
205bp area over mid-swaps.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Santander are leading the
transaction which is expected to be today's business.
Mexico is rated A3 stable by Moody's, BBB+ stable by
Standard & Poor's and BBB+ stable by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)