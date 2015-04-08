LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has set final yield guidance at 4.25%, plus or minus 5bp, on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized Century bond, according to a lead.

Mexico began marketing the March 2115 deal earlier on Wednesday at 4.50% area.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are bookrunners on the SEC-registered trade, which is expected to price on Wednesday.

Mexico is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)