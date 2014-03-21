LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Mexico, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, has hired three banks to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors in Europe, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to arrange the roadshow, aimed at reviewing the development of Mexico's economy and the country's financing programme for 2014. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)