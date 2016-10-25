Oct 25 (IFR) - United Mexican States has set guidance for a dual-tranche euro offering of a long eight-year bond and a tap of its 3.375% note due November 2031, according to a lead bank.

Guidance has been set at 135bp area over mid-swaps for the benchmark January 2025 tranche. That compares to initial price thoughts of plus 140bp-145bp.

Guidance has been set at a yield of 2.35% area on the 15-year tranche. The tap was initially marketed at 2.45% area.

Bookrunners on the SEC-registered unsecured deal are BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Santander.

Expected ratings on the transaction are A3 negative/BBB+ negative/BBB+ stable. The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Robert Smith)