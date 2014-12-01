Apple says to add two more R&D centres in China
HONG KONG, March 17 Apple will set up two new research and development centres in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Shareholders in the Mexican Stock Exchange voted on Monday to name banker Jaime Ruiz Sacristan as new president of board, effective Jan. 1, the bourse said in a statement.
Shareholders also accepted the resignation of Luis Tellez, the current board president and bourse CEO, the statement said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
HONG KONG, March 17 Apple will set up two new research and development centres in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Investment company Allan Gray said on Friday its 16 percent stake in Net1 allowed it to call a shareholders' meeting over the payment technology provider's handling of the scandal over a South African welfare contract, local media reported.