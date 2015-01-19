MEXICO CITY Jan 19 The Mexican stock exchange
is planning to launch a product that could allow investment in
energy market infrastructure, a senior official at the bourse
said on Monday.
Jose Manuel Allende, the stock exchange's deputy director
general in charge of planning and promotion, said the product
would be similar to real estate investment trusts (REITs) and
local instruments known as structured equity securities (CKDs),
and could allow companies to list infrastructure like pipelines.
Allende said at an event in Mexico City the idea was to
create a basis for the product in Mexican legislation, which
would need the approval of the national banking regulator and
the finance ministry. He said he hoped the go-ahead could be
granted later this year.
According to Allende, the planned product would be like a
master limited partnership, a kind of publicly traded limited
partnership which does not pay income tax.
Mexico's government, which recently abolished a 75-year-old
state oil and gas monopoly, hopes that opening up the market to
private investors will boost flagging crude output and spur
faster growth in Latin America's second-biggest economy.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Editing by James Dalgleish)