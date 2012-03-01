* Mexico says expects car deal with Brazil next week
* Mexico says depends on Brazil giving something back
MEXICO CITY, March 1 Mexico hopes to reach
a deal with Brazil next week to keep alive a bilateral auto
trade agreement between Latin America's top two economies,
Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said on Thursday.
Brazil's government is insisting on a fixed upper limit on
vehicle imports from Mexico and several other conditions in
return for continuing a bilateral auto trade deal.
"Whatever Brazil is asking for, Mexico will be asking for
from Brazil. This should be reciprocal," Ferrari told a
news conference.
Mexico is the third-largest exporter of cars to Brazil,
outpacing Brazil's auto trade with Mexico. Brazil said it wanted
to suspend the countries' auto trade deal early in February and
demanded Mexico take more of its buses and trucks.
"We want to get this done with as soon as possible,"
Ferrari said, pointing to an upcoming meeting between officials
from both sides in Mexico. "We should be reaching an agreement
next week."
Brazil's move follows a surge in its real
currency which puts its manufacturers at a disadvantage to
imports from other countries.
The relatively weaker Mexican peso has boosted
exporter profits, helping units of American, Japanese and
European automakers such as General Motors, Nissan
and Volkswagen export a record 2.1 million
vehicles from Mexico last year.
