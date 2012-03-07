(Adds Brazilian official, chamber of commerce, background)
MEXICO CITY, March 6 A Mexican government
official said on Tuesday Brazil is holding up efforts to resolve
an automobile trade dispute with Mexico because it has not
replied to an invitation sent last week to restart talks.
Brazil's threats to scrap a decade-old automotive trade
agreement has led to terse exchanges between Latin America's two
biggest economies. Mexico last week refused to submit to the
Brazilian demands.
Brazil wants to set an upper limit on vehicle imports from
Mexico, and several other conditions, after a surge in car
exports from Mexico. Mexican lawmakers have said Brazil is not
playing fair because of Mexico's export success.
Mexico had said it expected the matter to be resolved in
negotiations in Mexico City this week, but an official from
Mexico's Economy Ministry said Brazil had still not replied to
last week's invitation to take part in the talks.
"We're waiting and are very ready to start talks so as not
to draw out the uncertainty this subject is causing," the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Mexico really wants to make progress on these negotiations,
but we need Brazil to respond," the official added.
Auto trade between the two countries reached about $2.4
billion in 2011, with Brazil on the losing end of a $1.7 billion
deficit -- more than double that of the previous year.
Brazil has stepped up trade measures and capital controls to
try and shield its local manufacturers from a strengthening
currency.
Brazil officials said talks would continue but that no date
had been set for the next round of face-to-face negotiations.
"The negotiations are ongoing. In the last few days
proposals have been exchanged via diplomatic channels. There is
no deadline," an official at Brazil's foreign ministry said.
Miguel Ruiz, president of the Mexican-Brazilian
chambers of commerce in Mexico, said he believed Mexico was
willing to give some ground to safeguard its future dealings
with Brazil.
"I think both countries have an interest in strengthening
relations," he said. "In this case, I think the Brazilian side
is using it as a means of applying pressure, to get Mexico's
attention on broader (trade) issues."
Brazil and Mexico have yet to seal a general bilateral trade
deal. Ruiz said Mexico had been reluctant to meet some Brazilian
demands to push the issue forward in recent years.
Only after Mexico's July 1 presidential election would that
process likely be kickstarted in earnest again, he said.
Before then, he believed Mexico and Brazil could
find some compromise settlement on the auto dispute.
"There will possibly be a partial solution to resolve the
automotive deal on a basic level, and once we have a new
administration, both in the presidency and the economy ministry,
there's bound to be a much broader deal," he said.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Dave Graham in Mexico City,
Jefferson Ribeiro in Brasilia and Esteban Israel in Sao Paulo;
Editing by Leslie Adler and Paul Tait)