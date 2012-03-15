MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico and Brazil are "very close" to reaching an agreement over a disputed auto trade deal, a Brazilian official told Reuters on Thursday.

Brazil has demanded Mexico curb auto exports to Latin America's biggest economy by more than a third, and has been threatening to pull out of the deal following a rapid increase in Mexican auto exports to Brazil.

The issue of quotas has already been agreed, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official gave no further details on the quota. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)