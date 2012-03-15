Singapore Dec retail sales rise 0.4 pct from year earlier
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore's retail sales in December rose from a year earlier, helped by a surge in sales of medical goods and toiletries, data showed on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico and Brazil are "very close" to reaching an agreement over a disputed auto trade deal, a Brazilian official told Reuters on Thursday.
Brazil has demanded Mexico curb auto exports to Latin America's biggest economy by more than a third, and has been threatening to pull out of the deal following a rapid increase in Mexican auto exports to Brazil.
The issue of quotas has already been agreed, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official gave no further details on the quota. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore-based trading start-up International Energy Group (IEG) this year plans to expand its portfolio to crude oil from products such as gasoline and gasoil, looking to tap growing Chinese demand.