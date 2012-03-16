* Quota will force Mexico to cut auto exports to Brazil
By Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico has
yielded to Brazilian pressure to slash auto sales to
the southern giant, fixing an export quota for the next three
years to save a decade-old trade agreement between Latin
America's two dominant economies.
Mexico's Economy Minster Bruno Ferrari said on Thursday
Mexico had agreed to curb its auto exports to Brazil to an
average of about $1.55 billion over the next three years, bowing
to Brazilian concerns about its ailing industrial sector.
Brazil made its demands after the value of Mexican car
exports jumped by around 70 percent in 2011, aggravating a glut
of cheaper imports that are hurting Brazil's manufacturers.
The quota is the latest in a string of efforts by the
Brazilian government to protect its industry. It is reciprocal,
and free trade between the two nations will resume after three
years, according to the agreement thrashed out in Mexico City.
The accord fell far short of what Mexico said it would fight
for, and prompted harsh words from Mexican free trade advocates.
"They (Brazil) are being total bullies and we are just
accepting and saying 'yes.' I think it is a very bad sign that
Mexico just agreed like that," said Luz Maria de la Mora, a
former Mexican official who helped negotiate the original 2002
auto deal.
"What kind of message is Brazil sending to the world?" she
told Reuters. "Is this the way emerging economies are going to
behave? Are these the economies that will become the engines of
global growth with these kinds of policies, that are completely
uncertain and unpredictable?"
Ferrari said Mexico and Brazil had also agreed
that Mexico would raise the proportion of auto parts it sources
from Latin America to 40 percent in five years, up from 30
percent now.
The two concessions were close to what Brazil had asked for,
and will drag Mexico's exports down to a level way below the
$2.4 billion worth that Mexican trade figures showed it had
exported to its southern trading partner last year.
Mexico had earlier said the 2011 figure should serve as the
starting point for any quota between the two governments.
Mexico faces the prospect of hitting the quota long before
the year ends, as exports to Brazil more than doubled in the
first two months of this year from 2011.
Analysts believe Brazil's victory will do little to stem a
steep slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.
MEXICO'S DEFICIT
The dispute has undermined relations between free-trade
disciple Mexico and Brazil, which is increasingly resorting to
protectionist measures. Data show that Brazil has had much the
better of recent trade between the two nations.
Between 2000 and 2010, Mexico racked up a trade deficit of
more than $26 billion with Brazil, according to figures from
Mexico's Economy Ministry. Mexico made it back into the black
only last year, when it ran a surplus of around $330 million.
According to the deal struck on Thursday, Mexico will limit
its auto exports to Brazil to $1.45 billion this year, a figure
that rises to $1.56 billion in 2013 and $1.64 billion in 2014.
Brazil had initially asked Mexico to cut its annual exports
to $1.4 billion per year for three years and raise the amount of
Latin American parts used in Mexican-made cars to 35 percent in
2012 from 30 percent -- increasing gradually to 45 percent.
The deal means Mexico must still reach the 35 percent target
in a year but will have four more years to reach 40 percent.
Earlier on Thursday, Brazil said it had backed down from a
third demand to open up trade in heavy vehicles.
Brazil's imposition of a quota on Mexico may upset countries
like the United States that provide components for cars made in
Mexico. It could also dent investment plans in Mexico.
In terms of total car exports from Mexico, U.S. automakers
Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co led the pack
last year, followed by Germany's Volkswagen.
INVESTMENT THREAT
The quota is unlikely to solve the problems making it hard
for Brazilian automakers to compete, analysts say. Manufacturers
in Brazil have been hurt by a local currency that is stronger
than Mexico's peso and face high local taxes and wages.
Global carmakers have taken advantage of the changing
macro-economic climate to increase output in Mexico. Asian
automakers in particular have recently ramped up exports from
Mexico to Brazil, using the relative weakness of the Mexican
peso and the strength of the Brazilian real to supercharge
profits.
Brazil's move to limit commerce could endanger recently
announced plans by Honda and Mazda to build
factories in Guanajuato state. It could also affect Nissan's
plans to build a plant in Aguascalientes state.
Auto industry experts said companies have made Mexican
investments based partly on expectations that Mexico would have
unfettered access to the Brazilian market.
"Firms like Mazda came to Mexico thinking precisely about
the Brazilian market," said Armando Soto, an auto industry
consultant at Kaso y Asociados in Mexico City.
