MEXICO CITY, March 16 Planned free trade
negotiations between Latin America's two biggest economies are
in jeopardy as a result of a dispute over auto exports, Mexico's
economy minister said on Friday.
Mexico on Thursday ceded to Brazilian pressure to slash auto
sales to the southern giant for the next three years, responding
to Brazil's worries about its manufacturers, who are struggling
with a stronger currency.
"Certainly (the dispute) was very difficult, it was an issue
that created a lot of uncertainty," Economy Minister Bruno
Ferrari told reporters.
"After this, it would seem irresponsible to talk about a
(free trade agreement) until confidence has returned to the
market and also to manufacturers in both countries, who are very
worried because deals need to be honored," he added.
Mexico and Brazil in November 2010 announced the start of
talks on economic integration. Both countries planned to discuss
free trade in February 2012 but instead, Brazil announced its
plans to revise a decade-old auto trade agreement.
Brazil made its demands after the value of Mexican car
exports jumped by around 70 percent in 2011, aggravating a glut
of cheaper imports that are hurting Brazilian industry.
"When...we've seen that we can meet our commitments and
things are going well, we can undoubtedly go back and talk about
(free trade)," said Ferrari.
The quota on auto exports from Mexico is the latest in a
string of efforts by the Brazilian government to protect its
industry. It is reciprocal, and free trade between the two
nations will resume after the three years end, according to the
agreement thrashed out in Mexico City.
Mexico will limit its auto exports to Brazil to $1.45
billion this year, a figure that rises to $1.56 billion in 2013
and $1.64 billion in 2014.
Brazil had initially asked Mexico to cut its annual exports
to $1.4 billion per year for three years and raise the amount of
Latin American parts used in Mexican-made cars to 35 percent in
2012 from 30 percent -- increasing gradually to 45 percent.
The deal means Mexico must still reach the 35 percent target
in a year but will have four more years to reach 40 percent.
