MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico and Brazil
have reached an agreement in an auto dispute, an official from
the Mexican government close to the negotiations told Reuters on
Thursday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
details on the deal were expected shortly.
Brazil had threatened to sink the decade-old auto trade deal
after the value of Mexican car exports to its southern trading
partner jumped around 70 percent in 2011, contributing to a glut
of cheaper imports that are hurting Brazil's automakers.
(Reporting By Adriana Barrera)