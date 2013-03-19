UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MEXICO CITY, March 18 Mexico and Brazil have agreed to eliminate short-term visa requirements for each other's citizens, Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The agreement was struck following the January meeting between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and his Brazilian counterpart, Dilma Rousseff, in Santiago, Chile, according to the statement.
The new, streamlined process is expected to boost travel between Latin America's two largest economies. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources