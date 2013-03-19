MEXICO CITY, March 18 Mexico and Brazil have agreed to eliminate short-term visa requirements for each other's citizens, Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The agreement was struck following the January meeting between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and his Brazilian counterpart, Dilma Rousseff, in Santiago, Chile, according to the statement.

The new, streamlined process is expected to boost travel between Latin America's two largest economies. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Paul Simao)