Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto looks on at the Citadelle in Quebec City, Canada June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union will have a moderate impact on Mexico.

Pena Nieto, speaking to reporters in Quebec City ahead of a meeting of leaders from Mexico, the United States and Canada, said Mexico had already taken measures to help the Mexican economy, referring to budget cuts announced on Friday. [nL1N19G164] [nL1N19H066]

