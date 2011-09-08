MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico's economy is expected to decelerate further next year with growth of 3.5 percent, according to budget documents presented by Finance Minster Ernesto Cordero on Thursday.

After a 5.4 percent expansion in 2010, as the economy recovered from a deep recession, the economy is expected to grow 4 percent this year, the documents showed. That is a downward revision from 4.3 percent.

Analysts have scaled back their expectations for growth amid signs of a slackening in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)