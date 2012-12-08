BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Mexican economic growth will probably ease slightly in 2013 due to ongoing weakness in its main trading partner, the United States, Mexico's finance minister said on Friday.
Presenting Mexico's latest budget, Luis Videgaray said he expected growth in Latin America's second biggest economy to ease to around 3.5 percent next year. The Mexican economy is expected to grow by around four percent in 2012.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.