MEXICO CITY Dec 13 Mexico's senate on Thursday approved the income section of the government's 2013 budget plan, which foresees a slight increase in revenue next year as a global slowdown drags on Latin America's No. 2 economy.

Senators voted 101 in favor and 16 against to pass the income bill as it was approved by the lower house of Congress, with only minor modifications to the government's proposal.

These include a higher estimated price for the country's crude oil exports next year, which bumps up expected revenue from state oil firm Pemex.