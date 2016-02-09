MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexico's government could announce 2017 budget cuts in the next few days, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday, though he did not specify how much of a cut was on the table.

Videgaray said earlier on Monday that the government should prepare for budget cuts in 2017, as a slump in oil prices and production has hammered public finances.

"It is more efficient to adjust spending early in the year before the ministries begin contracting, so we are thinking about doing something in the next few days or weeks," Videgaray told local radio. "We will announce the specific amount shortly." (Reporting by Noe Torres and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)