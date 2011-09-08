MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico President Felipe Calderon submitted a lean budget proposal on Thursday that aims to fulfill his promise to cut deficits even while Latin America's second-largest economy faces uncertain growth and wrestles with lower oil output.

2012 2011 2011

PROPOSAL AS APPROVED PROPOSAL ============================================================== GDP next yr +3.5 +3.9 +3.8 Oil price $84.9/BL $65.4/BL** $63.00/BL Oil output 2.55 MLN BPD 2.55 MLN BPD 2.55 MLN BPD Deficit* 0.2 PCT GDP 0.5 PCT GDP 0.3 PCT GDP Inflation 3.0 3.0 PCT 3.0 PCT Foreign debt $7 BLN ------ $5 BLN * = deficit does not include investment by state oil co. Pemex ** Oil price revised in April to $73.3/BL =======================================================

The budget plan that Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero handed to Congress, which must vote on the proposal, includes increases for some security budgets as the country battles violent drug cartels.

