MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero will step down on Friday to run for the presidency next year, local media reported.

President Felipe Calderon will formally announce Cordero's resignation on Friday afternoon, as well as other cabinet changes, several local media reported.

Cordero will be replaced by Energy Minister Jose Antonio Meade. Mexican Health Minister Jose Angel Cordova will also step down to run for governor of the state of Guanajuato.

Lorenza Martinez, an official in the Economy Ministry, will replace Meade as energy secretary. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker, editing by Anthony Boadle)