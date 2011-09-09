BRIEF-Aurion announces $6 million private placement financing
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero will step down on Friday to run for the presidency next year, local media reported.
President Felipe Calderon will formally announce Cordero's resignation on Friday afternoon, as well as other cabinet changes, several local media reported.
Cordero will be replaced by Energy Minister Jose Antonio Meade. Mexican Health Minister Jose Angel Cordova will also step down to run for governor of the state of Guanajuato.
Lorenza Martinez, an official in the Economy Ministry, will replace Meade as energy secretary. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker, editing by Anthony Boadle)
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Tired of the on-again-off-again tease of a government rule that would make financial advisers act in your best interest? No need to wait.
* Arranged 2 concurrent, non-brokered private placements to raise total proceeds of up to C$1.8 million by issuance of up to 29 million units