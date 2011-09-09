* Mexico's new finance minister is Jose Antonio Meade

* Calderon reshuffles cabinet before election year

* Cordero resigns to further presidential bid

By Luis Rojas Mena

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican President Felipe Calderon named his energy minister, Jose Antonio Meade, as his new finance minister on Friday as Ernesto Cordero resigned to launch a bid for president in next year's election.

Calderon announced the switch as part of a cabinet reshuffle before he heads into his final year in office.

A long-time finance ministry official before becoming energy minister in January, Meade, 42, is seen as close to predecessor Cordero and central bank governor Agustin Carstens. He is one of the finance ministry's technocratic 'old guard'.

Coming from a well-connected political family, his appointment signals a continuation of the strict fiscal policy which has helped Mexico retain the prized investment-grade level won 10 years ago with all three agencies, marking its debt as safe for risk-shy investors, despite a deep recession in 2009 and a now-faltering recovery.

"I think Meade is the best choice for the job," said Carlos Ramirez, an analyst with Eurasia Group.

"Meade has a long track record in the ministry. He is an excellent negotiator, he is well known in the financial community, he has excellent contacts everywhere, particularly in the central bank where he is very close to Carstens, and he has always proven to be an effective policymaker. There will be no learning curve."

Meade's main task will be steering talks among Group of 20 developed and emerging nations next year, when Mexico holds the G20 presidency -- no easy task in what will also be a presidential election year, and when growth is expected to slow further from the roughly 4 percent expansion seen this year.

Calderon said Jordy Herrera, an official at state oil monopoly Pemex, would replace Meade as energy minister and also announced changes in the health and security portfolios.

Meade said the uncertain global environment made it imperative to stick with responsible policies and vowed to help in the government's bid to clamp down on drug cartels, a battle which has cost about 42,000 lives since late 2006.

"We have to continue to build up the powers of the finance ministry to weaken the structures of organized crime and contribute to the struggle for security that this administration has launched," Meade said.

EXPERIENCED HAND

The son of a prominent politician from the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), he enjoys support from both major political parties, which should help him in his task of negotiating the 2012 budget through a PRI-dominated lower house. For story on the budget, see [ID:nN1E78724Z]

Meade, who holds a doctorate in economics from Yale University, served as deputy finance minister for five months last year and has also held posts including undersecretary of revenues and for banks and savings.

As the new finance minister, a title he will hold until Calderon leaves his post in December next year, Meade will also have to balance the demands of sound fiscal policy against the high-spending demands of an election year.

"I think he is pretty good, not only because he is a trained economist but also for his experience in the finance ministry, which should not create uncertainty or doubt for investors," said Alfredo Coutino, Latin America director for Moody's Analytics.

"At the end of the day, fiscal policy does not depend on one person but rather an institution well supported by an economic team."

Most of the government cabinet members leave when the president's term comes due.

(Additional reporting by Patrick Rucker, Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Jean Luis Arce, writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Kieran Murray and Andrew Hay)