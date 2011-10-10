* Pena Nieto has commanding lead in opinion polls
By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 The frontrunner to be
Mexico's next president on Monday pledged to crack down on
monopolies, boost the country's tax take and overhaul
state-owned oil monopoly Pemex if he wins a 2012 election.
Outlining his economic priorities for the first time,
Enrique Pena Nieto promised to maintain macro-economic
stability, double spending on infrastructure and face down the
challenge posed by India and China to Mexican firms.
The telegenic Pena Nieto, whose term as governor of the
State of Mexico ended last month, is expected to run in 2012
for the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which
ruled Mexico for seven decades until it lost power in 2000.
The 45-year-old has a commanding lead over potential rivals
for the July 1 vote, with a voter survey last week by pollster
GCE giving him the support of nearly half the country, twice
the level of his nearest rival. [ID:nN1E7951AJ]
The economy, which is recovering from the financial crisis
more slowly than its Latin American peers, is expected to be a
major campaign issue, alongside security, with unemployment at
xx percent, still significantly above pre-crisis levels.
Unveiling a 10-point economic program, Pena Nieto said
Mexico needed to redefine its approach to battling monopolies
and seek to make the private sector more competitive.
"Only in countries that promote competition is there
innovation, allowing the population to enjoy more and better
quality goods and services, at better prices," he said in a
televised address in the northern city of Chihuahua.
Many Mexican businesses are family-dominated and wield
considerable power in their respective sectors, such as cement
maker Cemex, bread maker Bimbo and telecommunications giant
America Movil, owned by Carlos Slim, the world's richest man.
Revamping Pemex was also crucial to modernizing the Mexican
economy, Pena Nieto said.
Pena Nieto said Mexico needed to overcome its fear of
making the "necessary transformations within Pemex" to make the
company more competitive. He did not offer details.
Since Mexico nationalized its oil industry in the 1930s,
Pemex has been a sacred cow. Many presidents have talked of
reforming it but changes have been few and far between.
Pena Nieto established his economic credentials in Mexico's
most populous state with scores of public works encompassing
the building of roads, schools and hospitals.
In his proposals, he pledged to ramp up spending on
education and reduce the size of the underground economy. He
also said he would push for a fiscal reform that would bolster
the country's narrow tax take -- a concern for credit rating
agencies -- and find ways of increasing bank lending.
Pena Nieto also attacked President Felipe Calderon's
conservatives for their economic record, saying their decade in
power had brought Mexico its lowest growth in years.
Still, sending nearly 80 percent of its exports to the
United States, Mexico has enjoyed robust expansion in
manufacturing and Pena Nieto said the country needed to pursue
industrial policies which played to its strengths.
Mexico also needed a new trade policy "to compete with two
protagonists of the global economy: China and India," he said.
Mexico's economy grew about 5-1/2 percent last year, its
strongest performance in a decade. Growth this year is expected
to come in at under 3.8 percent, slowing to 3.5 percent in
2012, according to a central bank poll. [ID:nN1E791060]
