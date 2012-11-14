(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove word "trader" from description
of Cargill)
MEXICO CITY Nov 13 U.S. agribusiness company
Cargill Inc. filed a suit in a U.S. court on Tuesday to compel
Mexico to pay a $94.6 million award over trade barriers the
company says Mexico put up against high-fructose corn syrup from
2002 to 2007.
In its filing with the U.S. District Court of New York,
Cargill says Mexico "adversely affected Cargill's
investment in Mexico, namely Cargill's high fructose corn syrup
distribution business."
Mexico's economy ministry, named as defendant in the case,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nicole Reichert, Cargill's communications director for corn
milling, told Reuters that the firm had filed an enforcement
action to preserve its legal rights while awaiting payment.
In May, the Supreme Court of Canada let stand a unanimous
NAFTA arbitration panel decision that Mexico should pay Cargill
more than $77 million plus interest and legal costs.
The original 2009 award has since risen more than 22 percent
due to interest, the company said in its filing.
The case was heard in Canada because that is where the
original NAFTA panel was held.
