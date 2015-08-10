MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has slightly raised his stake in telecoms giant America Movil, according to a filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission posted on Monday.

The report indicates that Slim now controls 29.5 percent of L shares in America Movil, up from the 29.1 percent holding that he had reported in March.

America Movil is at the center of Slim's business empire and is a leading provider of mobile phone and pay TV services in Latin America.

Carlos Slim and his family are named as number 2 in Forbes' list of the richest people in the world.

(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)