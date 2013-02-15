* Docking of ship ends ill-fated seven-day voyage
* Ship lost power and toilets overflowed
* Incident poses another public relations headache for
cruise line
By Kaija Wilkinson
MOBILE, Ala., Feb 15 Thousands of relieved
passengers poured ashore from a stinking cruise ship on Friday
after five days adrift in the Gulf of Mexico with overflowing
toilets and stench filled cabins.
Exhausted passengers lined the ship's decks, waving towels
and flashlights, cheering and singing "Sweet Home Alabama" as
tug-boats pulled the stricken Carnival Triumph into the port of
Mobile, Alabama.
Some travelers kissed the ground when they walked off,
others disembarked wearing the ship's white bath robes, part
souvenir and part protection against a chilly night.
With only one working elevator, it took several hours to get
the more than 4,200 people off the ship, Carnival said.
Passengers were greeted dockside with warm food, blankets and
cell phones to call family and friends.
About 100 buses waited to carry passengers on a seven-hour
bus ride to Galveston, Texas, while others buses departed for
shorter rides to New Orleans, as well as hotels in Mobile,
before eventually flying home.
The end of the saga, documented live on U.S. cable news
stations, was another public relations disaster for cruise giant
Carnival Corp. Last year, its Costa Concordia luxury liner
grounded off the coast of Italy, killing 32 people.
Carnival officials said the Triumph, which entered service
in 1999, would be towed to a Mobile repair facility for damage
assessment.
The 893-foot (272-metre) vessel was returning to Galveston
from Cozumel, Mexico on the third day of a four-day cruise when
an engine-room fire knocked out power and plumbing across most
of the ship on Sunday.
Passengers described a gut-wrenching stench on parts of the
ship and complained to relatives and media by cellphone that
toilets and drainpipes overflowed, soaking many cabins and
interior passages in raw sewage.
"The stench was awful," said Robin Chandler, a 50-year-old
from Dallas who spent her birthday on the ship. "A lot of people
were crying and freaking out."
Jacob Combs, an Austin, Texas-based sales executive with a
healthcare and hospice company, praised the ship's crew.
"Just imagine the filth," said Combs, 30. "People were doing
crazy things and going to the bathroom in sinks and showers. It
was inhuman. The stewards would go in and clean it all up. They
were constantly cleaning," he said.
APOLOGY
Facing criticism over the company's response, Carnival
Cruise Lines Chief Executive Gerry Cahill boarded the ship to
personally apologize to passengers.
"I know the conditions on board were very poor," he told
reporters, sounding shaken in a brief media appearance before he
boarded the ship. "I know it was difficult. I want to apologize
for subjecting our guests to that," he said.
"We pride ourselves with providing our guests with a great
vacation experience and clearly we failed in this particular
case," Cahill added.
Operated by Carnival Cruise Lines, the flagship brand of
Carnival Corp , the ship left Galveston a week
ago carrying 3,143 passengers and 1,086 crew. It was supposed to
return on Monday.
Some passengers said conditions deteriorated rapidly on the
Triumph earlier in the week, saying people were getting sick and
passengers had been told to use plastic "biohazard" bags as
makeshift toilets.
"It wasn't a vacation anymore it was like survival mode. Eat
what you can. Snack when you can. It was awful," said passenger
Tammy Garcia.
Smoke from the engine fire was so thick that passengers on
the lower decks in the rear of the ship had to be permanently
evacuated and slept the rest of the voyage on the decks under
sheets, passengers said.
COMPENSATION OFFER
Some passengers said they tried to pass the time playing
cards and organizing Bible study groups and scavenger hunts for
the children on board the ship.
Cahill has issued several apologies and Carnival, the
world's largest cruise company, said passengers will be
reimbursed in full plus transportation expenses, a future cruise
credit equal to the amount paid for this voyage, plus a payment
of $500 a person to help compensate them.
Chandler, the passenger, scoffed at the compensation offer.
"There are lost wages, I've got a baby sitter at home and I had
to take off work," she said.
Some passengers said conditions improved on Thursday after a
generator was delivered to the ship, providing power for a grill
to cook hot food. Passengers said toilets began flushing again
on Thursday and the ship served steaks and lobster - a relief
after a steady diet of cold sandwiches of cucumber and cheese.
Carnival Corp Chairman and CEO Micky Arison was criticized
in January last year for failing to travel to Italy and take
personal charge of the Costa Concordia crisis. The tragedy
unleashed numerous lawsuits against his company.
He has not publicly commented on the Triumph incident.
"I think they really are trying to do the right thing, but I
don't think they have been able to communicate it effectively,"
said Marcia Horowitz, an executive who handles crisis management
at Rubenstein Associates, a New York-based PR firm.
Carnival Corp shares closed down 11 cents at $37.35 in
trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Triumph is a Bahamian-flagged vessel and the Bahamas
Maritime Authority will be the primary agency investigating the
cause of its engine room fire.
Earlier this month, Carnival repaired an electrical problem
on one of the Triumph's alternators. The company said there was
no evidence of any connection between the repair and the fire.
For all the passengers' grievances, they will likely find it
difficult to sue the cruise operator for any damages, legal
analysts said. Over the years, the cruise industry has put in
place a legal structure that shields operators from big-money
lawsuits.