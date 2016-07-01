Kremlin says is not enforcing border controls with Belarus
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Kremlin said on Friday it had not imposed any controls on its border with Belarus and that integration with the country was a priority for Moscow.
MEXICO CITY, July 1 Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday that policymakers were aiming to prevent weakness in the peso from hitting inflation, but warned prices could rise more than the bank's 3 percent target this year.
Speaking to local radio, Carstens also said growth could pick up next year. (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper)
BUCHAREST, Feb 3 Romania's ombudsman went to the Constitutional Court on Friday to challenge a government decree that decriminalises some graft offences, a move that has caused mass protests as for critics it marks a major retreat from anti-corruption reform.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Business and consumer confidence data and economic activity figures signal that "the worst is behind" for Brazil's economy after a nearly three-year slump, the top executive of Banco Bradesco SA, the nation's No. 3 listed lender, said on Friday.