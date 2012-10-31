MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexico's annual inflation
rate should slow below its 4 percent tolerance threshold in
future, central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on
Wednesday.
Carstens was speaking in Mexico City.
On Tuesday, Carstens said the central bank was getting close
to tightening borrowing costs if inflation does not cool in the
coming months and threatens future expectations on consumer
prices.
Inflation in Mexico has been fueled most by volatile fresh
food prices, including a spike in egg prices following an avian
flu outbreak. The annual rate rose to 4.77 percent in September,
but then dipped to 4.64 percent in early October.