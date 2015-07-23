(Adds details on Mexico's ability to act, quote on inflation
expectations)
MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico's Central Bank
Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday conditions should
improve for the peso currency once market turbulence over
possible rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve bank has
receded.
"This will even take us to a scenario that in the end should
favor the peso because the Federal Reserve would be tightening
its monetary policy due to the belief that the U.S. economic
recovery is strengthening," he told Mexican radio.
The Mexican peso has hit record lows against the dollar in
recent weeks. Analysts polled by Reuters said they expected the
U.S. central bank to raise interest rates in September.
After the peso first slumped to record lows earlier this
year, Mexico started dollar auctions to support the currency.
Carstens said the country had tools at its disposal to act if it
saw unwarranted developments in exchange rates.
"If the depreciation is causing movements in inflation
expectations, we will take the appropriate measures, we will
also take them when the Federal Reserve acts," he said.
(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Adriana Barrera)