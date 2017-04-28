MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday he was confident Mexico would maintain its credit rating, and said the peso currency was undervalued.

"I'm confident the rating will be maintained, and hope not many years will have to pass before it improves," Carstens said at an event on the outskirts of the Mexican capital.

Earlier on Thursday, rating agency Moody's confirmed Mexico's 'A3' issuer rating and kept its outlook for the country negative, as Latin America's no. 2 economy faces the prospect of tough trade negotiations with the United States. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)