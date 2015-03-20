CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower after posting nearly six-week high
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)
MEXICO CITY, March 20 A recent depreciation in the peso currency against the dollar has not prompted much pass-through into inflation, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday.
Carstens was speaking on Mexican radio.
In an interview published on Friday, Carstens said he believed the Mexican currency was undervalued. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar Investment Authority's planned sale of a 2.25 percent stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA on Wednesday priced below initial estimates, two people with knowledge of the deal said, reflecting the view that shares of Brazil's No. 4 listed lender remained expensive.
* Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021