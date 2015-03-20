BRIEF-Cott Corp redeems some notes
* Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021
MEXICO CITY, March 20 Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens on Friday forecast inflation would be contained in the medium term, adding that a marked decline in the peso currency against the dollar had done little to stoke price pressures.
"It's unlikely for us to move to a much higher level of inflation in the medium and long term," Carstens told a local radio station.
Mexican inflation has eased to the central bank's 3 percent target for the first time in nearly 9 years, despite a historic slump in the peso, which has been hit by falling oil prices and anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
"We have seen very little pass-through to inflation from exchange rate fluctuations," Carstens added.
In a separate interview, Carstens said he believed the Mexican currency was undervalued. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, co, units, other subsidiary borrowers party entered into amendment 1 to amended and restated credit agreement
April 5 Legislation addressing public pension problems in the two biggest cities in Texas are on track for a House vote this month, a key state lawmaker said on Wednesday.